This is My House BBC release date: Stacey Dooley’s BBC One guessing game

From Selling Sunset to Homes Under the Hammer to Celebrity Snoop Dogs, there’s been a fair share of property-themed reality shows.

Advertisement

However, Stacey Dooley gives us a housing game show with a twist in This Is My House, an intriguing mix of Through The Keyhole and Would I Lie To You? that might just leave you guessing until the very end.

The premise is simple – four people claim to be the owner of a house, while a celebrity panel must work out which one really is the proud homeowner. Getting the right answer, it turns out, is far from simple…

When is This is My House on BBC One?

This Is My House starts on Wednesday 24th March at 9pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. The six part-series will then air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is This Is My House?

This Is My House is exactly what it sounds like: four people claim not only to be the owner of the same house, but also claim to be the same person. It is up to a panel of five celebrities to correctly guess the real homeowner to win them a £1,000 prize – but guess wrong and they get nothing.

With each contestant having their own story and the three imposters trying to throw the celebrities off the scent, there are sure to be some huge shocks when the real owner is revealed. Best of all? You can play along at home!

Who is Stacey Dooley, host of This Is My House?

BBC/Expectation Entertainment Photographer: Tom

Stacey Dooley first rose to prominence as a participant on Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts in 2008, which saw six young people travel to India to experience life as a garment worker. This led to Dooley getting her own BBC Three documentary series Stacey Dooley Investigates, which saw her tackle social issues impacting young people such as child labour and the role of women in developing countries.

Her profile rose after winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with partner Kevin Clifton, and since then she’s acted as presenter for Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star while continuing to make current affairs documentaries.

Dooley said: “We’ve all had such a hellish time and everyone has had such an unbearable year, and this show is just such a laugh. You find yourself playing along, trying to suss everyone out, which is really fun.

“We’re all wired with these prejudices and unconscious biases, and find ourselves automatically judging people, so I love the fact the show breaks down those boundaries and it goes against the grain. At the end of filming, when the actors broke character, it was so interesting hearing about their real selves. So I love how the show goes against everything you know.”

This Is My House panel

A different guest panellist will join every week, but the four permanent amateur sleuths are:

Bill Bailey

A fellow Strictly winner, comedian Bill Bailey lifted the glitterball trophy in 2020 after a surprise victory with partner Oti Mabuse. Beforehand Bailey was known best for his stand-up comedy work and for playing Manny in classic sitcom Black Books, and is a frequent guest on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You, 8 out of 10 Cats, and QI.

He said: “I liked the idea, I think it’s a very entertaining premise. Particularly over lockdown, when the many video calls have shown us all how curious we are about the lives of others, and how the backgrounds of video calls have generated as much interest as the calls themselves. This show is quite fascinating as it’s not just about people’s houses, but it also gives us a glimpse into other people’s lives.”

Emily Atack

Daughter of actress Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack, Emily Atack first shot to fame for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners and appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2010. After coming third on the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Atack’s career has gone from strength to strength, with the star presenting spin-off Extra Camp in 2019 and launching her own sketch series The Emily Atack Show in 2020.

She said: “I was told I had to sit in a gorgeous house, eating snacks with Bill Bailey, doing a bit of people watching and nosing around other people’s houses… it’s ideal really!”

Jamali Maddix

Jamali Maddix is best known for his stand-up comedy work, and has appeared on shows such as Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and series 11 of Taskmaster. He also hosted Vice documentary Hate Thy Neighbour, in which he investigated extremism and interviewed members of hate groups around the world.

When asked who had the best eye for honesty on the panel, Maddix said: “Me!”

Judi Love

Stand-up comedian Judi Love is best known for her role as a panellist on Loose Women. However, she is also a presenter for BBC Radio London, and has appeared on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Masterchef, and The Ranganation.

She says: “I enjoy the guessing game, I liked the thought of people trying to convince me this was their house. I think when you look at society, and how our perceptions are formed by the way people dress, where they live, and looking at their different relationships, it’s really interesting and that drew me in to the show.”

Advertisement

This Is My House starts on Wednesday 24th March at 9pm on BBC One. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.