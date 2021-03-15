When is Dancing on Ice back for series 14?

Let’s face it, Dancing on Ice 2021 turned out to be a bit of a nightmare for everyone involved – there were so many injuries and COVID-related exits, the series had to skip a week and finish early.

Everyone has their fingers crossed that series 14 will prove less dramatic, with the skating couples having a chance to develop in the competition without shock withdrawals.

We already know the show will return next year, but which brave celebrities will be performing and will the format stay the same? Here’s everything we know so far…

When is Dancing on Ice back?

ITV has confirmed that Dancing on Ice will return for a 14th series next year. There has been no mention of an exact return date yet, but every previous series has aired in January, usually at the end of the first full week of the month (although this year it was slightly later). An educated guess would predict Dancing on Ice could return on Sunday 9th January 2022, but as soon as we have an official date we will let you know.

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

ITV is yet to officially confirm the hosts for next year’s series of Dancing on Ice. Phillip Schofield has presented every series, usually with Holly Willoughby, although Christine Lampard stepped in for series seven-nine. Phil and Holly are still ITV royalty and while it’s not impossible, it seems unlikely they would be replaced for series 14.

ITV hasn’t announced who the judges will be in 2022. The Ice Panel has had many incarnations since the show began, but one part has always stayed the same: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. The skating legends helped to develop the series in its earliest days, and it’s very unlikely they would step down from the panel. In 2021 they were joined by Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman, both of whom proved popular, but anything could happen. We’ll let you know as soon as we have any news.

Who are the contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up?

There is no word yet on which celebrities will compete in Dancing on Ice 2022.

Many fans would like to see Denise Van Outen compete on the show, after a shoulder injury scuppered her chances on the most recent series. After months of training, she was hurt before her very first dance – although she did perform a group number and a routine with her partner Matt Evers, she was grimacing through the pain. Many viewers feel it would be fair to invite her back in 2022, just as Jamie Laing was asked back to Strictly in 2021 after he was injured ahead of the 2020 series. We’ll wait and see.

Which professional skaters are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2022?

ITV has not confirmed which professional skaters will return next year. As soon as the professional cast is announced we will let you know.

Will the Dancing on Ice ‘Golden Ticket’ return for series 14?

In 2021, Dancing on Ice introduced the golden ticket, which was a way for the judges to put a couple straight through to the next round, without facing the public vote. We have asked ITV if this format twist will be back in 2022, and we’ll let you know when we have an answer.

Who won the last series of Dancing on Ice?

After a tumultuous series, the final of Dancing on Ice 2021 saw DJ Sonny Jay named champion, alongside his skating partner Angela Egan. Corrie star Faye Brookes finished second with her partner Matt Evers, while athlete Colin Jackson placed third alongside partner Klabera Komini.

Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens in 2022.