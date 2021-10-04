Dancing on Ice 2022 reveals Bez as second contestant

Winter must be on the way because we’re getting ready for a new series of Dancing on Ice and the contestants who will be taking part this year are starting to be revealed.

Following the announcement on Lorraine that Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor will be on Dancing on Ice for 2022, This Morning revealed the second big name and it is someone who will no doubt be extremely entertaining on the ice – Bez!

He was in the This Morning studio today (Monday 4th October) for the announcement and while he is game for the challenge, he admits that he is no skater and has no idea how he has ended up on the ITV hit.

But will he surprise us all and become the 2022 Dancing on Ice champion? Here is all you need to know about Bez!

Who is Bez?

Age: 58

Job: Music star and media personality

Instagram: bez_beerspotter

Instagram: @bezmondays

Bez is best known for being a part of the band Happy Mondays where he played the percussion and entertained crowds with his energetic and fun dancing. He went to be a part of the band Black Grape when Happy Mondays called it a day but left them in 1997.

Bez has continued to make a name for himself outside of his maraca playing and he became the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2005. He only went on there so that he could pay his tax bill so that must have been quite the whirlwind for him.

What has Bez said about joining Dancing on Ice?

“This is going to be a whole new experience. I might quite grow to like it,” Bez said when asked by Phil and Holly on This Morning whether he was ready to don the infamous sequins.

He also stressed that he has no idea how he is part of the show, saying: “How I got picked I don’t know, because I was absolutely awful at the audition.” He went on to describe himself as more like Bambi on Ice which makes us even more excited to see him in the New Year.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in the New Year.