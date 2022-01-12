Dancing on Ice’s Bez says he’s had some “spectacular falls” during training

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of his Dancing on Ice debut this Sunday, the musician said that while he’s had a few tumbles, he’s having “so much fun”.

Happy Mondays star Bez has said that he’s suffered some “spectacular falls” since training for Dancing on Ice began, including one which resulted in him hitting his head on the ice.

“I’ve been doing some spectacular falls,” he said. “Mostly involving my head crashing into the ice. I wear a helmet so yeah, nothing too serious. And I’ve actually got a little bit better this week. I only fell over once yesterday.”

When asked whether he’s found taking to the ice to be a daunting experience, Bez said: “No, I actually wake up every day looking forward to getting out there on the ice.

“I’ve got great coaches, I’ve got a great dancing partner and, honestly, it’s been so much fun to do. And I’ve improved because when I first got on that ice, I couldn’t skate whatsoever and now I can’t believe what I’m actually doing.”

The upcoming series will see Bez join the likes of Dancing on Ice contestants rugby player Ben Foden, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole, The Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor as they compete to win season 14.

The Happy Mondays star is partnered with Angela Egan, a Scottish ice skating professional who won the 2021 series with Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay.

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 16th January. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.