Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up rumours: All the potential celebrities who could take part

With Autumn approaching, it won’t be long before the Dancing on Ice line-up is announced for 2022.

Series 13 wrapped in March, following a difficult series as many stars were forced to pull out due to injuries or coronavirus.

With restrictions eased, it’s expected that the show will return to normal.

And, as ever, we anticipate the producers will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to the line-up, which included several well known faces last year, such as media personality Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Olympian Graham Bell and more.

From soap stars to reality TV stars, here’s a list of all the celebrities rumoured to be taking part in the 14th series of Dancing on Ice.

Denise Van Outen

Media personality Denise Van Outen quit series 13 after suffering a shoulder injury, and was replaced by gymnast Amy Tinkler.

According to her professional ice skating partner, Matt Evers, there’s a chance Denise could return for the next series.

Speaking to The Sun, Matt said: “There’s been a lot of comment online for ‘Denise and Matt 2022’, they have never really done that before.

“At this stage we are just looking at next week, but there is a lot of support for Denise to do the show again next year. I would love that.”

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood thinks she has what it takes for Dancing on Ice. During an interview with RadioTimes.com, the former Love Island star revealed she’d be up for the skating show, as well as I’m a Celebrity 2021.

“I’d love to do the jungle. I’d give Dancing on Ice a go, although it does scare me. I’m a bit of a baby, so I don’t like getting hurt. I feel like the minute I fall over once, I’d be done. I know it sounds dramatic, but I’m just a bit like that.”

Tom Malone

Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone could be swapping the sofa for the ice rink. During a Q&A on his Instagram, the reality TV star was asked whether he’d consider going on other reality shows such as “I’m A Celeb or Dancing on Ice” to which he responded: “Yeah sure, I think. I actually think that would be sick, and probably would be very fun.”

Luke Trotman

Last year, reality TV star Luke Trotman was spotted arriving for auditions at the ice rink used by the show. The former Love Island star – who appeared on the first ever winter edition of the show in 2020 – didn’t end up taking part in the 13th series, so perhaps his details were kept on hold for this year…

Fellow LI stars Wes Nelson, Kem Cetinay and Maura Higgins previously took part on the ITV skating series, so it’s very likely we could see another islander on the ice.

Baga Chipz

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz has already done quite a bit of reality TV since appearing on the BBC drag show in 2019.

Last year, she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Karaoke Club, and earlier this year, she took part in The Celebrity Circle, where she pretended to be Kim Woodburn.

Could Dancing on Ice be her next role?

Watch this space!

Lucy Fallon

The line-up often includes a soap star, which makes us think actress Lucy Fallon – who played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street – could be drafted in for the 14th series.

She’s been tipped for other reality TV shows before, including Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celeb, and several of her Corrie co-stars have taken part on the show, such as Brooke Vincent and Antony Cotton.

In 2018, Brooke revealed she’d encouraged Lucy to sign up for the show, saying in an interview with the Daily Star: “I told Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) that she should have a go, too. It’s mad how much support you get in your work place when you do something different, and that means a lot.”

Could 2022 be the year Lucy takes to the ice?

We’ll keep you updated.

Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens in 2022. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.