Rachel Stevens confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022 series

With just a few months to go until Dancing on Ice returns to our screens, the ITV show has begun announcing the celebrity line-up for its 2022 series – and S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens is the latest contestant to sign up.

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will be taking to the ice in the New Year alongside the likes of Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor and rugby star Ben Fogle among other celebs.

They’ll be trying their best to impress the Dancing on Ice judges, which won’t include John Barrowman this year after ITV announced yesterday that the Doctor Who star had left the show, before a spokesperson for the show told RadioTimes.com earlier today (5th October) that he won’t be replaced.

Read on for everything you need to know about Rachel Stevens – S Club 7 singer and Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant.

Who is Rachel Stevens? Meet Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant

Age: 43

Job: Former S Club 7 singer

Instagram: @msrachelstevens

Twitter: @MsRachelStevens

Rachel Stevens is best known for being part of pop group S Club 7, which had hits with Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Bring It All Back.

She joined the band in 1999 alongside Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Pearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett, before leaving in 2003 to pursue a solo career.

After releasing two solo albums, Stevens competed on the 2008 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Vincent Simone, coming in second place, and went on to present The Sunday Night Project, appear on The X Factor New Zealand, The Voice of Ireland and Celebrity MasterChef.

What has Rachel Stevens said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Rachel Stevens stopped by ITV’s This Morning to reveal the news, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “It now feels really real, this is really happening. I’m so excited, obviously really nervous. It’s one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

When asked whether she’d skated before, Stevens said: “Only with the Penguin with my kids – you know, every Christmas. I did it when I was 10 [years old] and dabbled in it for a little bit and I really loved it but I’m very wobbly.”

On why she chose to take part in Dancing on Ice, she said: “The opportunity came up and I thought what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill.

“I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”

