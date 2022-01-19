Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com , the S Club 7 star revealed how she's getting ready for the show, following her injury.

She might not be performing on Dancing on Ice this weekend due to an injury, but Rachel Stevens is doing "everything" she can to prepare for her first performance.

"I'm just so grateful to still be able to be in it and be a part of it. And we're working super, super hard off the ice," she explained.

"So fingers crossed I can get on really, really soon. I just can't wait. I cannot wait to get back on and it's been so frustrating. But we've been doing everything we can to be fit for when I can get back on."

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing on Ice

On Wednesday 19th January, it was revealed that Rachel would miss this week's Dancing on Ice after fracturing her wrist.

"Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show," an ITV statement read. "We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

"It's definitely been scary," Rachel added. "I mean, this happened at the beginning of December, so once I knew what had happened, I was just so grateful that I knew I could stay in the show and still be a part of it. But it's definitely been a process and I've had my wobbles for sure."

She continued: "When I take on something like this, I want to give it my everything and really go for it. And I really care about doing the best I can, so yeah, it's been frustrating and scary. But at the same time, Brendan's been so amazing and the team around me have been so supportive and I've had amazing advice, medical advice and support."

Rachel is expected to join the other Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants in Week Three. Bez should also return that week after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.