Rachel Stevens to miss Dancing on Ice after fracturing wrist

“Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show,” the statement read. “We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

After picking up an injury in rehearsals, Rachel Stevens will not be in this week’s Dancing on Ice , a spokesperson for ITV has confirmed.

Rachel fell on the ice during training and as a result is said to have sustained a fracture to her wrist. The S Club 7 star will return to Dancing on Ice on 30th January.

The show had a tough time last year, with rising COVID-19 cases and a plethora of injuries forcing it to go on a mid-series pause.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Bez has also had to pull out of training temporarily after testing positive for COVID-19.

Only six of the 12 Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants took to the rink during Sunday’s premiere, and Rachel wasn’t one of them. That means she’ll skate for the first time in Week Three of the competition. Bez, Sally Dynevor, Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole, Ria Hebden and Kye Whyte all skated over the weekend.

Rachel, who is partnered up with pro Brendyn Hatfield, previously said she had joined the series because she wanted an opportunity to “learn a new skill”.

She explained: “I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”

The series premiere saw the debut of new Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, who has replaced John Barrowman on the panel.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6:30pm. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.