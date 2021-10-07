Olympic BMX star Kye White to compete on Dancing on Ice 2022 series

The celebrity names are coming thick and fast for next year’s Dancing on Ice, and the series has now thrown an Olympic athlete into the mix.

You’ll remember BMX star Kye White from Tokyo 2020, where he picked up a silver medal. Now he’s hoping to transfer his athleticism and fearlessness to the ice rink, where he joins the likes of Strictly’s Brendan Cole and Corrie’s Sally Dynevor. We reckon he’ll be doing the headbanger in no time!

Read on for everything you need to know about Kye.

Who is Kye White?

Age: 22

Job: Olympic BMX rider

Twitter: Kye does not appear to be on Twitter.

Instagram: @kyewhite87

After getting on a BMX for the first time aged three, Peckham-born pro Kye made his mark at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, when he won a silver medal in his event. It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Kye in his career after a serious crash left him unable to compete for almost a year when he was just 13. Kye’s brother Tre also competes as a BMX rider, and the pair spur each other on.

What has Kye said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Speaking on Newsround on CBBC, Kye said he was “feeling good” about the show, thanks to his roller skating experience.

“I roller-skated when I was younger so we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “When I did the audition I kind of related it to roller-skating so I think I did pretty well… I think the thing I’m really confident about is I don’t really mind if I fall, I’m quite fearless. My dad and my brother both roller-skate so I think they’re excited.”

The Olympic silver medalist is confident he can win the show. “I think I can win Dancing On Ice. I’d love to see if I can make the final because I’m very competitive. The picking up and stuff I’m not too worried about. As long as I do my gym properly I should be all right, It’s the routines – I’m very forgetful! So, yeah, that’s what I’m a bit wary of.”

