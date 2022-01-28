In Week One, Sally Dynevor, Bez, Kye Whyte, Ria Hebden, Kimberly Wyatt and Brendan Cole took the ice for the show's launch week.

ITV's Dancing on Ice has returned for 2022, with most of the Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants already completed their first performance.

While Bez finished at the bottom of the scoreboard with just 12.5 points, it was TV presenter Ria Hebden, who found herself in the skate-off.

The week after, Stef Reid, Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole and Regan Gascoigne made their debut Unfortunately, Rachel Stevens had to miss Dancing on Ice following a wrist injury. She'll make her return on Sunday, 30th January.

Following the second set of performances, Ben Foden found himself in the skate off against Ria, after which the Dancing on Ice panel had to decide who would be going home.

So, who left Dancing on Ice?

Here's everything you need to know about the eliminated Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants.

Who left Dancing on Ice 2022?

Ben Foden

Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant Ben Foden

Rugby champ Ben Foden was the first contestant to leave Dancing on Ice, after facing Hebden in the dreaded skate-off.

For his performance, Foden and his professional skating partner, Robin Johnstone, danced to Livin' la Vida Loca by Ricky Martin. With just 23 points they finished at the bottom of the score board.

Ahead of his debut, Foden revealed he decided to sign up for the ITV skating show after seeing former contestant Wes Nelson take part.

"I spoke to a few guys before I accepted doing the show, I spoke to Max Evans, and Wes Nelson. Wes was the one who really made me do the show because he said it was an unbelievable experience and he absolutely loved it. He couldn't recommend doing it higher. So he was one of the reasons why I said yes in the end," he said.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV on Sundays.