Dancing on Ice signs Lorraine presenter Ria Hebden

Lorraine presenter Ria Hebden will be taking to the ice in the latest season of Dancing on Ice, joining the likes of Strictly’s Brendan Cole and Corrie’s Sally Dynevor.

Advertisement

The broadcaster heads up the entertainment news section on Lorraine, the ITV breakfast show fronted by Lorraine Kelly.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ria Hebden.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Ria Hebden?

Job: TV presenter.

Instagram: @riahebden

Twitter: @riahebden

OMG this is really happening!! I'm delighted to share that I'll be joining the 2022 cast of ITV's most sparkliest show, Dancing on Ice and I can't wait to get my skates on!! 🤩🎉⛸ @dancingonice@ITV #dancingonice#YesYouGoGirl #FridayMotivation #presenterlife pic.twitter.com/sA5Eygbe9j — TV Presenter Ria Hebden (@riahebden) October 8, 2021

What has Ria Hebden said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Speaking on Lorraine on Friday 8th October, Hebden said that she found the prospect of joining the series “a little bit scary”.

“It’ll be fun. I mean, this is one of ITV’s most sparkly shows, so when they asked me I was like, ‘Absolutely! I watch it at home, it’ll be brilliant to learn a new scary skill!’

“But you’ve got to say yes to things that excite you that are a little bit scary because that’s where the growth happens, right? I’m hoping so anyway!”

Asked whether she’s skated before, she said: “I went when I was 10 years old with my grandma and grandad to – and people in Yorkshire will remember – Bradford Ice Rink. I skated there. If I’m honest the last time I went on the ice was about six years ago with Noah [her son] and I did more drinking of mulled wine than skating!”

In addition to Hebden, the full 2022 line-up so far includes: Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.