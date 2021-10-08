Dancing on Ice signs Lorraine presenter Ria Hebden
A new celebrity has been added to the 2022 line-up.
Lorraine presenter Ria Hebden will be taking to the ice in the latest season of Dancing on Ice, joining the likes of Strictly’s Brendan Cole and Corrie’s Sally Dynevor.
The broadcaster heads up the entertainment news section on Lorraine, the ITV breakfast show fronted by Lorraine Kelly.
Who is Ria Hebden?
Job: TV presenter.
Instagram: @riahebden
Twitter: @riahebden
OMG this is really happening!! I'm delighted to share that I'll be joining the 2022 cast of ITV's most sparkliest show, Dancing on Ice and I can't wait to get my skates on!! 🤩🎉⛸ @dancingonice@ITV #dancingonice#YesYouGoGirl #FridayMotivation #presenterlife pic.twitter.com/sA5Eygbe9j— TV Presenter Ria Hebden (@riahebden) October 8, 2021
What has Ria Hebden said about joining Dancing on Ice?
Speaking on Lorraine on Friday 8th October, Hebden said that she found the prospect of joining the series “a little bit scary”.
“It’ll be fun. I mean, this is one of ITV’s most sparkly shows, so when they asked me I was like, ‘Absolutely! I watch it at home, it’ll be brilliant to learn a new scary skill!’
“But you’ve got to say yes to things that excite you that are a little bit scary because that’s where the growth happens, right? I’m hoping so anyway!”
Asked whether she’s skated before, she said: “I went when I was 10 years old with my grandma and grandad to – and people in Yorkshire will remember – Bradford Ice Rink. I skated there. If I’m honest the last time I went on the ice was about six years ago with Noah [her son] and I did more drinking of mulled wine than skating!”
In addition to Hebden, the full 2022 line-up so far includes: Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022.