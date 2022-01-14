Dancing on Ice 2022 reveals songs for Week One

This weekend (Sunday, 16th January) the first set of Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants will take to the ice to perform their first routine, along with their skating professional.

Series 14 of Dancing on Ice is just days away!

The first six contestants performing are: Sally Dynevor, Bez, Kye Whyte, Ria Hebden, Brendan Cole, and Kimberly Wyatt. The remaining six will take to the ice the following week, after which the scores will be calculated, and the judges will decide who will be going home.

They’ll be hoping to impress the Dancing on Ice panel, which this year includes Oti Mabuse, who will replace John Barrowman on the 2022 series.

It sounds like the Strictly pro could also be sticking around much longer, as Oti revealed an announcement is coming on her Strictly return.

She’ll join Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo, who will return to the ITV skating series.

Long-running hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will also reprise their roles on the new episodes.

Ahead of the launch show, Dancing on Ice has revealed the songs each contestant will be dancing to. So, what’s on the playlist? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dancing on Ice 2022 songs for Week One

Bez and Angela Egan – Step On by Happy Mondays

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty – What About Us by P!nk

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard – Bonkers by Dizzee Rascall

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers – She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer – Black Betty by Ram Jam

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki – Treat People With Kindness by Harry Styles

The tunes for Week 1 are in! 🎵 Which pair are you buzzing to see on the ice? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/NzrmQyrzJR — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 14, 2022

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday, 16th January at 6:30pm. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.