Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt teases "epic" final

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press this week, the Pussycat Dolls star teased the upcoming final, saying that along with her fellow finalists, she'll be putting on "a pretty amazing show".

Fans of Dancing on Ice have had to wait a bit longer for the highly-anticipated 2022 final due to rescheduling on ITV but it's finally here this weekend – and judging by Kimberly Wyatt 's comments, there's a lot to look forward to.

Mark Hanretty and Kimberly Wyatt ITV

"I think the world needs an epic final. There's so much going on in this world like we are performers and our job is to go out there and help people escape their worries in the day."

She continued: "And I really feel like we've got the skills between the three of us to put on a pretty amazing show. And I think that's what it's about more than anything."

Wyatt is performing in this Sunday's Dancing on Ice finale alongside former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne, who is also the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

They'll be performing one of their final routines before just two contestants are chosen to give their take on Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's 1984 Olympics routine to Boléro.

The final was originally due to take place last Sunday but was postponed after clashing with the the Six Nations rugby tournament, which also pushed Saturday Night Takeaway off of the schedule the night before.

The Dancing on Ice final airs next Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.