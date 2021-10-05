Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan joins Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up

It won’t be long before Dancing on Ice returns to our screens for its 14th series, with the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up being announced daily.

And taking to the ice next year is Regan Gascoigne, who is the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Regan will compete against the likes of Corrie’s Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid and more.

He’ll have to impress the panel of judges if he wants to keep his place in the competition and win the coveted glass trophy. It’s been confirmed that John Barrowman won’t return to Dancing on Ice, however.

As Regan prepares for his Dancing on Ice debut, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Regan Gascoigne?

Age: 25

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @regangascoigne

Twitter: @regangascoigne

Regan Gascoigne is a dancer, and the son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne, who played for England from 1988 to 1998.

Regan’s love for performing arts started at the age of six when he discovered dancing. Two years later, he enrolled into the Hammond Ballet School as an Associate and then went on to study Musical Theatre at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Regan has also competed an acting course at The Actors Class London.

He is part of Urban Voices Collective which led to him performing alongside Demi Lovato.

Other performances include: The Nutcracker with the English National Ballet, campaigns for major brands like Samsung, and he also featured as a singer in The Real Full Monty (ITV).

What has Regan said about signing up for Dancing on Ice 2022?

While Regan is no stranger to the dance floor, he’s not so sure about the ice, saying in an interview ahead of his debut: “Obviously I dance and love dancing but it’s the skill of this. I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

He also shared a post on Instagram announcing the news.

Alongside a photo of himself, he wrote: “The Universe moves in mysterious ways! ✨I love watching @dancingonice every year! I just Never thought this would actually happed to me ???? I’m Nervous, Scared but mostly Excited all at the same time ????????⛸???????? Hopefully I can stay on my feet ????x”

We wish you the best of luck, Regan!

