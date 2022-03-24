All three of the 2022 Dancing on Ice finalists have performing experience, with Cole being a Strictly Come Dancing pro for 15 series, while Regan Gascoigne is a professional dancer and Kimberly Wyatt is part of the dance-heavy pop group The Pussycat Dolls.

Brendan Cole has addressed the debate around having an advantage on Dancing on Ice with a Strictly Come Dancing background, saying: "People are always going to complain."

When asked how they respond when confronted about their dancing backgrounds, Cole told RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of this Sunday's final: "I think the fact that we've got a dance background has only improved things on the ice.

Brendan Cole on Strictly Come Dancing with Charlotte Hawkins in 2017.

"The stuff that we've been able to do because of what our background is and the fact that we push each other because we're all in that boat, it's actually really special."

He continued: "I've loved the push, I loved the challenge, I've loved creating new stuff that I probably wouldn't have done if they hadn't been there because you'd just go about your business. People are always gonna complain; that's the nature of humans as we exist today."

Meanwhile Wyatt added: "They won't ever change their mind," with Cole agreeing: "No – all we've got to do is try and be our best selves out there on the ice."

The Dancing on Ice 2022 final was originally scheduled to air last weekend, however due to the Six Nations rugby tournament airing on ITV instead, the ice skating competition was pushed to 27th March.

