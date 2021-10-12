Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt has been revealed as the penultimate celebrity contestant for next year’s series of Dancing on Ice.

The popstar and actress is no stranger to talent shows, having previously been crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef – so no doubt she’ll be hoping she can prove as successful on the ice rink as she was in the kitchen.

Wyatt – who announced her participation during an interview with fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts on Heart Breakfast – will be competing against the likes of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, former Happy Mondays star Bez and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

But does she have what it takes to go all the way and win the trophy? Here’s everything you need to know about Kimberly Wyatt.

Who is Kimberly Wyatt?

Age: 39

Job: Popstar and actress

Instagram: @KimberlyWyatt

Twitter: @KimberlyKWyatt

Wyatt is best known as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, while she also forms one half of the dance duo Her Majesty & the Wolves, alongside Spencer Nezey. Meanwhile ahead of her Dancing on Ice appearance she’s set to make her stage debut in the UK Tour of Dead Lies.

In addition to winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2015, Wyatt has previously served as a judge on the Sky dance competition, Got to Dance – but can her impressive dancing experience translate to success on the ice?

What has Kimberly Wyatt said about joining Dancing on Ice?

In announcing that she would be taking part in this year’s series, Wyatt told her fellow Pussycat Doll and former Strictly runner up Ashley Roberts: “I have signed up for Dancing on Ice! I’m nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.

“I’m just excited to see what I can do on there. I’m up for a challenge!”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in the New Year.