Strictly’s Brendan Cole to compete on Dancing on Ice 2022 series

Get ready for skates and sequins galore because Dancing on Ice is coming back to ITV, and this week has seen a whole slew of celebrity names revealed to be taking part.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was the first name to be announced and she has since been joined by the likes of Bez and Love Island’s Liberty Poole. The latest person to be announced is no stranger to dancing, but he will have a very different experience with it on ice – it’s former Strictly Come Dancing pro, Brendan Cole!

Cole appeared on Loose Women today (6th October) to reveal his participation and admitted that while he thought he would be fine on the ice, it did not go as smoothly as he had hoped when he first tried it out.

But practice can make perfect, so will be able to master the ice and win the 2022 series? Here is all you need to know about Brendan!

Who is Brendan Cole?

Age: 45

Job: Dancer

Twitter: @brendancole

Instagram: @brendancoleinsta

Brendan hails from Christchurch, New Zealand, and he is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, And he was dancing with celebs for a long time, having been there since the show started in 2004 before departing the series in 2017.

Since his time on Strictly, Brendan has been busy doing theatre and he was also seen on the short-lived The X-Factor: Celebrity in 2019. He has previously tried his hand at judging dancing on the New Zealand version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars.

What has Brendan said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Brendan’s involvement with Dancing on Ice 2022 was revealed on ITV’s Loose Women. “I’m so, so excited,” he said. “It’s been a while coming now. I’ve known I’d be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I’m so excited to be on the show.”

As for his experience on ice, Brendan admits that mastering the skill could be a challenge, saying: “I’ve had one go. I’m a fairly confident person and I like to think I’m going to be good at what I put my hand to or my feet to! I was thinking ‘OK, I’m going to be fine,’ and I was terrible. I was a bit wobbly. You can expect to be a bit wobbly on ice but I was hoping I was going to be better than I was. I’ve got time to learn. I’m just going to embrace the whole experience and I’m very excited to get started.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022.