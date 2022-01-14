Dancing on Ice panel: All the judges as Oti Mabuse replaces John Barrowman

A whole bunch of new faces are ready to put on a show this year for Dancing on Ice , and we have a change to the judges’ line-up with Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, replacing former judge, John Barrowman.

It’s that time of the year again where we watch a bunch of celebs take to the floor to deliver some spectacular ice skating dances – and we won’t lie, we are as excited by the prospect of some comedy tumbles as we have been every other year.

But who makes up the full list of judges for Dancing on Ice 2022? Here is all you need to know!

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Jayne Torvill

ITV

Age: 64

Twitter: @torvillanddean

Instagram: @jaynetorvill_official

One-half of one of the most popular ice skating partnerships of all time – more on the other half in a minute – Jayne Torvill is a voice well worth listening to for the contestants when she hands out advice.

Jayne has been a part of the Dancing on Ice family since it began and she is now on the judging panel ready to dish out points. Jayne started skating at the age of 8 and went on to win many competitions, and she and her partner made history with perfect scores at the 1984 Olympic Games.

Christopher Dean

Age: 63

Twitter:@torvillanddean

Formerly a police officer, Christopher Dean quit that to join forces with Jayne Torvill in ice skating – and we are sure that is a decision he does not regret. As mentioned, Torvill and Dean became the faces of ice skating and they racked up numerous wins across a long and illustrious career.

Keeping it in the show family, Christopher is married to Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber – no, he and Jayne are only friends and not a married couple as many people assume.

Ashley Banjo

ITV

Age: 33

Twitter: @ashleybanjo

Instagram: @ashleybanjogram

Ashley Banjo is back in his Dancing on Ice seat once again having first joined the show back in 2018. Ashley rose to fame by being part of Diversity, the memorable dance group that competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – they won the season, beating runner-up Susan Boyle.

He also appeared as a judge on Sky’s Got to Dance and took the place of Simon Cowell in 2020’s BGT season when the host was ruled out of appearing due to a serious back injury.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Oti Mabuse

ITV

Age: 31

Twitter: @otimabuse

Instagram:@otimabuse

Oti is still best known for her successful stint as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and while she is still a part of the team, there will be an announcement one way or another before news of the next series starts to emerge.

Her star is certainly on the rise, not only is she now a Dancing on Ice judge, but she also took to a judge’s seat for the BBC dancing competition The Greatest Dancer and ITV’s The Masked Dancer, which is coming back for a second season later this year.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 16th January 2022 at 6:30pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.