After 10 weeks, Dancing on Ice 2022 came to an end, with one of the three finalists - Brendan Cole , Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne - crowned as the new champion.

Season 14 of Dancing on Ice may only have just wrapped up, but we're already looking forward to the next season.

The trio each had to perform one showcase skate, and their favourite performance from the season, before the vote was frozen and the celebrity in third place was revealed.

The final two then went head-to-head and skated one last time, after which the show's hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby revealed the Dancing on Ice 2022 winner.

With the 2022 show now over, the question many want to know the answer to is: will Dancing on Ice return for another season?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Will Dancing on Ice return for season 15?

An official air date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's expected that the long-running entertainment show will return for season 15.

Based on previous years, we can make some educated guesses about the potential air date.

This year, the show launched on Sunday, 16th January, so it's likely we could see the next season premiere around the same time on Sunday 15th January, 2023.

Who are the rumoured Dancing on Ice season 15 contestants?

It's too early to say who will be in the line-up for sure, but that hasn't stopped the rumours swirling.

Each year, we see a selection of stars, from entertainment, sports, soaps and so on, and we have no doubt the casting team are pulling out all the stops to ensure a stellar line-up for the new season.

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

For season 14, Oti Mabuse joined the Dancing on Ice panel, alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. She took over from John Barrowman, who joined the show back in 2019.

It's thought that all judges will return to the judge the show. Oti Mabuse quit Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year as a pro dancer, so she may well be focusing on being a panelist instead.

In terms of the show's hosts, Phillip Schofield has presented every series, usually with Holly Willoughby, although Christine Lampard stepped in for series seven to nine.

Dancing on Ice professional skaters

The show likes to keep their professional line-up fresh, with new skaters joining frequently.

Below is a list of all the pros, who appeared on season 14:

Robin Johnstone

Matt Evers

Vanessa Bauer

Łukasz Różyck

Mark Hanretty

Karina Manta

Joe Johnson

Brendyn Hatfield

Andy Buchanan

Alexandra Shauman

Tippy Packard

Angela Egan

Who won Dancing on Ice 2022?

Season 14 was won by Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta. The pair beat the likes of Kimberly Wyatt and Brendan Cole, and their respective skating partners.

During the final, Regan performed to A Step in Time from the movie Mary Poppins for his showcase performance, and chose his Week 8 performance to Barnum by Cy Coleman and Michael Reed Orchestra as his favourite dance of the whole season.

Wyatt came in third place, leaving Gascoigne and Cole to perform a bolero for their final chance to lift the trophy.

Dancing on Ice is expected to return to ITV next year. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.