"Obviously I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone," she said. "I just thought, I'll just go for it! It seems a lot of fun. I do like ice skating, although I'm not a figure skater."

The countdown to Dancing on Ice 2023 has officially started as the hit ITV show has announced soap legend Patsy Palmer as the first contestant for the next season.

"Obviously I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone," she said. "I just thought, I’ll just go for it! It seems a lot of fun. I do like ice skating, although I’m not a figure skater."

Palmer is the first name to be added to the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up, with fans busy speculating who else could be in the running to strap on their skates following Regan Gascoigne's victory in this year's competition.

Dancing on Ice also confirmed Palmer's involvement on its official social media account.

Here's everything you need to know about the actor, DJ and skating hopeful.

Who is Patsy Palmer?

Age: 50

Job: Actor and DJ

Twitter: @patsypalmerx

Instagram: @patsypalmerofficial

Partnered with: TBC

Patsy Palmer is an actor who has been working primarily on British television for decades.

She began her career on children's drama series Grange Hill which ultimately paved the way for her major breakthrough role in BBC One's EastEnders, where she played the role of Bianca Jackson.

Best known for her tumultuous relationship with fellow Albert Square resident Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Bianca became one of the most popular characters in the show's history, appearing regularly between 1993 and 1999, and for a second stint between 2008 and 2014.

Palmer also performs as a DJ and, in 2020, was one of the mystery celebrities on The Masked Singer UK.

What has Patsy said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

Patsy Palmer. ITV

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning to announce her involvement in Dancing on Ice 2023, Palmer discussed why she wanted to take part – having refused earlier offers from the show.

"Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I had to really think about," she began. "Obviously I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. I just thought, I’ll just go for it! It seems a lot of fun. I do like ice skating, although I’m not a figure skater.

"I’ve been absolutely terrified before, but I feel like the pact I made myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was I had to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years and get out of my comfort zone. I don’t wanna get stuck in this thing of, 'Ah, I’m 50!' It’s such a weird age."

Palmer added: "This is for all the 50-year-olds that think they can’t challenge themselves!"

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, the former EastEnders star wrote: "ICE ICE BABY… Let the fun begin! Thank you to This Morning, as always… looking forward to seeing you soon."

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2023.

