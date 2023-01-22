Hoping to impress the judging panel is former professional footballer John Fashanu.

Dancing on Ice continues this weekend with the second set of celebrities in the line-up taking to the ice for their first performance.

Alongside his professional skating partner Alexandra Schauman, Fashanu will compete against the likes of Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne, actress and singer Carly Stenson, and more.

As a retired footballer, we know he's good on his feet, but how will John find it once the pitch is swapped for the ice?

Read on for everything you need to know about John Fashanu as he makes his Dancing on Ice debut.

Who is John Fashanu?

Age: 60

Job: Former footballer and television presenter

Instagram: @therealjohnfashanu

Partnered with: Alexandra Schauman

John Fashanu is a TV presenter and former professional footballer.

In his former career, he was a striker from 1979 until 1995. He's best known for his eight-year stint at Wimbledon, which saw him win the FA Cup in 1988 and score more than 100 goals.

Since his football career, he's hosted multiple shows including Gladiators in the 1990s.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has John said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

John was the second celebrity to be announced for the 2023 season, after Patsy Palmer.

Speaking of the signing, he said: “I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

"This may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sundays at 6:30pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.