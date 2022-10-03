As usual, ITV's Dancing on Ice will be back for another season, and the first celebrity taking to the ice has now been confirmed.

We may only be in October, but it's never too early to look ahead to the New Year.

On Monday 3rd October, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer was revealed as the first contestant for the 15th season, which will air early next year.

They'll compete against a batch of celebrities and show off their dance moves in a bid to lift the glass trophy and be crowned the 2023 winner.

They'll have to impress the judging panel, including Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, who took over from John Barrowman for the 2022 season, while hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are expected to return to present the skating series.

The 14th season saw Regan Gascoigne crowned as the Dancing on Ice 2022 winner.

Regan, the son on football legend Paul Gascoigne, beat the likes of Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and professional ballroom dancer Brendan Cole.

The 2023 line-up will be hoping to follow in his footsteps when they take to the ice next year.

As each contestant is revealed, RadioTimes.com will keep you updated right here.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer. ITV

Age: 50

Job: Actress and DJ

Instagram: @patsypalmerofficial

Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to be revealed for Dancing on Ice 2023.

Talking to This Morning, Patsy said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought 'I’ll just go for it' and it seems like a lot of fun."

Patsy added: "My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!"

Dancing on Ice 20223 will air on ITV next year.

