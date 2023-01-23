The ITV1 competition, which is now into its 15th season, kicked off last weekend, with the likes of The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran , Liberty X's Michelle Heaton , reality star Joey Essex , Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer showing off their skills after several weeks of rehearsal.

The 2023 season of Dancing on Ice continued last night, with the second heat of celebrities taking to the rink for their skating debuts.

It's been a tense week for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after the Love Island winner became the first celeb to land in the skate-off despite picking up a decent score from the judges in Week 1.

However, she finally got the chance to skate for her place in the competition last night after hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby revealed the second famous face to receive the fewest votes from the public.

Yesterday's episode saw Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher, ex-footballer John Fashanu, Drag Race's The Vivienne, Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson and comedian Darren Harriott lace up their skates for their first performances, but who landed in the skate-off with Ekin-Su and who was the first to go home?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 line-up's eliminated celebrities.

Who left Dancing on Ice 2023?

Week 2 - John Fashanu

ITV

Ex-footballer John Fashanu became the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice after Sunday night's (22nd January) show, which saw him perform to Collapsed Lung hit Eat My Goal.

The sportsman received the fewest public votes in Week 2 of the competition and landed in the skate-off with Ekin-Su, but the judges unanimously decided to save the Love Island star, resulting in Fashanu and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman heading home.

