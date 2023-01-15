Among the famous contestants hoping to impress judges Oti Mabuse , Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be singer Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted.

A new year means a new season of Dancing on Ice , with another cohort of celebrities getting their skates on and taking to the rink.

The musician has been paired up with professional Klabera Komini, who is taking part in the ITV show for the second time. He’s hoping to “make [his] family proud” with his performance – and “hopefully not make a fool" of himself!

Here’s what you need to know about Siva before he makes his debut on the ice.

Who is Siva Kaneswaran?

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini on Dancing on Ice. ITV

Age: 34

Job: Singer

Instagram: @sivaofficial

Twitter: @sivakaneswaran

Paired with: Klabera Komini

Kaneswaran is best known as a member of boyband The Wanted, who formed in 2009 and topped the UK charts with their singles All Time Low and Glad You Came.

They went on hiatus in 2014, but announced in 2021 that they would reunite for a greatest hits album and a special charity performance at the Royal Albert Hall to support band member Tom Parker, who had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer the previous year.

The group released a new version of their single Gold Forever last April, following Parker’s death at the age of 33 the previous month, and gave the proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Outside of the group, Kaneswaran has released solo singles including Breathe In and Ready for This Love, and wrote the song You’re Not Alone for the UK’s 2016 Eurovision Song Contest entrants Joe and Jake.

On TV, he has appeared alongside bandmate Jay McGuiness on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted.

What has Siva Kaneswaran said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

Meet the contestants taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023. ITV

The singer was inspired to “face [his] fears” and appear on the show after experiencing the “courage” of his friend and fellow Wanted star Parker.

“I’ve decided this year to do a lot of things that I’d never do and face my fears,” Kaneswaran said.

“Obviously, this year has been eye-opening for me with Tom and witnessing his courage, which was infectious to say the least.

“It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it... In comparison, it’s just not as scary any more, all my fears have shrunk.”

He’s hoping that his bandmates will be able to watch him perform. “It’s always nice to get someone there in your corner in case you fall,” he added. “Jay has obviously won Strictly Come Dancing so I need that winning attitude.

“I’d love for all the boys to come down and support me at some point.”

