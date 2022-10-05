The star – who is also set to front a new travel series with boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide – is the third contestant to be announced for the 2023 season, joining former footballer John Fashanu and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer in the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up .

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been one of the breakout reality TV stars of the year – and now the Love Island winner has been confirmed as part of the line-up for another big ITV show: Dancing on Ice.

She made the announcement on Good Morning Britain, revealing: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice!

"I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate," she added. "Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Ekin-Su's involvement was also confirmed on social media, with the official Dancing on Ice Twitter account posting that she's "ready to get hearts pulsing".

Here's everything you need to know about the actress, model and reality TV star.

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?

Age: 28

Job: Actress, model, and television personality

Twitter: @ekinsuofficial

Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Partnered with: TBC

Ekin-Su shot to fame this summer after winning the 2022 season of Love Island with Davide Sanclimenti, with the couple proving to be hugely popular with viewers at home.

Before appearing in the villa, she had been working as an actress, with her most notable role coming in the Turkish TV series Kuzey Yildizi, where she played an English photographer called Isil.

Following her victorious Love Island stint, it looks like her career is going from strength to strength, with her upcoming travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings set to see the couple head to both Italy and Turkey.

Meanwhile, she has also become an ambassador for the fashion brand Oh Polly, signing a deal worth £1 million that will also see her design her own collections.

What has Ekin-Su said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

Announcing her involvement in the series on Good Morning Britain, Ekin-Su said: "I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

