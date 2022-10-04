Here's what Davide and Ekin-Su will be doing in their road trip show

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will see the couple head to both Italy and Turkey to embark on what ITV has described as "the trip of a lifetime".

ITV has revealed what Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide's travel series will be about, with the pair headed for their respective homes.

The journey marks Davide's first trip back to Italy since entering the villa, but before they land in his hometown of Frosinone and meet his friends and family, they'll stop by Verona (Italy's city of love), and the Tuscan valley.

Following their journey through Italy, their next stop will be Istanbul, where Ekin-Su's acting colleagues will (hopefully) give them a warm welcome.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide. ITV

The couple will then travel across Turkey in a camper van – a drive we're sure will yield plenty of meme-able one-liners – to visit Ekin-Su's family village Odemis.

The two-part series is set to air on ITV2, though a release date has yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, said: "We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together."

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show. Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation's hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show."

