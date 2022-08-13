Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide land their own travel series

The programme, which sounds like it'll be a combination of reality and travel series, will see the Love Island winners spend a week in Ekin-Su's native Turkey and another week in Davide's home country of Italy.

Dreams do come true: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced a brand new ITV2 series.

The pair, who cemented their statuses as Love Island icons over the course of this year's season, sparked calls from fans for a travel series early in their journey on the show as viewers spied the potential for yet more TV gold.

Ekin-Su and Davide announced the news on The Big Breakfast this morning (Saturday 13th August), with the Italian stallion saying: "We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey – so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

"We are going to be on ITV2, so it's going to be like our own programme."

"You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?!" host AJ Odudu pressed.

"Yes!" Ekin-Su confirmed. "It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures–"

"Meeting family," Davide chipped in.

We'll share more details on Ekin and Davide's road trip as soon as we have them, but for now let's just bask in the good news.

Fans will be thrilled to see their favourite Love Island 2022 couple back on screens once again. Here's hoping there's more vineyard scenes in their future.

