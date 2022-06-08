Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant and actress

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant and actress
The Essex-based actress is the latest bombshell to hit the villa.
The 2022 season of Love Island is finally here, and with the islanders having entered the villas and coupled up with one another, the drama can officially begin.
Last night's episode saw bombshell Davide Sanclimente waltz into the villa and choose Gemma Owen to couple up, leaving Liam Llewellyn as the only single person within the Love Island 2022 cast.
He needn't worry though – two new bombshells will be strutting into the villa in tonight's show to spice things up, with lounge host Afia Tonkmor and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looking for love.
But whose heads will they turn? Here's everything you need to know about Ekin-Su.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Key facts
Age: 27
Job: Actress
From: Essex
Instagram: @ekinsuofficial
Why did Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu want to take part in Love Island?
What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looking for in a partner?
While Ekin-Su is looking for love, she's admitted that she is "quite picky" when it comes to choosing a potential match.
"I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats."
She added: "Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."
