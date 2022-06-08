Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant and actress

The 2022 season of Love Island is finally here, and with the islanders having entered the villas and coupled up with one another, the drama can officially begin.

He needn't worry though – two new bombshells will be strutting into the villa in tonight's show to spice things up, with lounge host Afia Tonkmor and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looking for love.

But whose heads will they turn? Here's everything you need to know about Ekin-Su.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Key facts

Age: 27

Job: Actress

From: Essex

Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Why did Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu want to take part in Love Island?

Essex-based actress Ekin-Su has said that she's "looking for the love of [her] life" on Love Island.

"I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings," she said.

However, she's not there to make friends. "If someone wants to have an argument with me – bring it on," she aded.

What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looking for in a partner?

While Ekin-Su is looking for love, she's admitted that she is "quite picky" when it comes to choosing a potential match.

"I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats."

She added: "Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."

What time does Love Island start tonight?

Tonight's episode of Love Island begins at 9pm on ITV2, with episodes airing every weeknight and Sunday.

On Saturdays, ITV2 will be airing Love Island: Unseen Bits – a round-up of the week's deleted scenes.