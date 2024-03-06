During a recent episode, the actress spoke to Fern Britton about her time on Love Island, and in an upcoming spoiler, she has revealed she was "hurt" in her past relationship. So, what happened between the Love Island winners?

Read on for everything we know about what happened between Ekin-Su and Davide and why they split up.

What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide and why did they split up?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti. Joe Maher/WireImage

The news of the pair first splitting up came from a statement from Davide in June 2023, around a year after they met on Love Island.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Davide wrote: "Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

"I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible."

However, things soon changed when they were spotted looking loved up at events. Davide went on to clarify that they "never properly privately broke up" and rather they were having "some tough months".

While it seemed the couple were back on track, they eventually confirmed they had broken up six months later.

In January 2023, the pair shared the news of their split on their respective Instagram stories.

Ekin-Su wrote: "The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways."

The actress went on to say she hopes their privacy "will be respected", noting she "enjoyed" their "time together and will cherish the memories" they made.

Shortly after her statement, Davide wrote that it was a "joint decision" to end their relationship.

"I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs, like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the villa until life outside," he wrote.

"I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever."

What has Ekin-Su said about Davide on Celebrity Big Brother?

During her first night in the Big Brother house, Ekin-Su spoke with fellow housemate Fern Britton about life in the public eye after Love Island.

"I went in there and thought I'd leave in two weeks 'cause I was just myself," she said.

"It was a lonely place in there. And I found love on the show, which was great at the time. I had great memories with that person [Davide], I've got no bad vibes for him, I really don't.

"I will treasure all the great times I had and I hope he's fine and he's well."

Ekin-Su and Davide on Love Island 2022. ITV ITV

In a preview for tonight's episode (Wednesday 6th March), Ekin-Su opens up to Marisha Wallace as to why her relationship ended.

"They always say to me that the man should be more into the woman. Is that true?" she asks Marisha.

Marisha replies: "I think so. Always."

Ekin-Su then admits that was "the mistake" she made and when asked why she "quit" her relationship, she replies: "Let's just say he hurt me."

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

