Riches will be living alongside reality TV star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin and many more, with all of them battling it out to be crowned the next winner of the series.

Read on for all you need to know about actor Bradley Riches - one of the Celebrity Brother 2024 cast mates.

Who is Bradley Riches?

Bradley Riches. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mithridate

Age: Unknown

More like this

Job: Actor

Instagram: @brad_riches

Many viewers may recognise Bradley Riches from the Netflix series Heartstopper.

Riches starred as James in the series and ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, it was reported the actor was hoping to "fly the flag for autistic, queer people on a huge mainstream show like Celebrity Big Brother."

A source told The Sun: "He's keen to show the world that being neurodiverse isn't something that holds you back, it's a superpower."

How to follow Bradley Riches on social media

Bradley can be found an a number of social media channels, including Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok.

You can follower his on Instagram @brad_riches and on TikTok @brad_richess.

Read more:

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

You'll be able to get your next dose of the celebrities on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.