Goldsmith will be living amongst Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin, music manager Louis Walsh and Coronation Street star Colson Smith, who are all hoping to be crowned the next winner of Celebrity big Brother.

So, what is there to know about Gary Goldsmith? We've got you covered, read on for more!

Who is Gary Goldsmith?

Gary Goldsmith. UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Age: 58

Job: Businessman

Instagram: N/A

Gary Goldsmith is a millionaire businessman, who is reported to have made most of his money in recruitment.

As previously mentioned, Goldsmith is Kate Middleton's uncle and has been rumoured for quite some time for Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

A source told The Sun: "Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills, and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it's really like being related to the future king and queen."

What is Gary Goldsmith's relation to Kate Middleton?

Gary Goldsmith is the maternal uncle of Kate Middleton. He is the young brother of Middleton's mother, Carole. However, it isn't know what his relationship is like with the Princess of Wales.

When asked if Kate Middleton will be watching him, Goldsmith told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "If she is, it'll be behind the sofa I guess. It'll be a nice one in a nice house."

What has Gary Goldsmith said about joining Celebrity Big Brother?

As he got ready to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, Goldsmith told AJ and Will he is ready to show the public he isn't "that caricature that they see in the press".

"I'm taking everybody at face value but if someone is a bit mean, I'm gonna be the enforcer," he said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

