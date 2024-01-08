Celebrity Big Brother was last on screens in 2018, which saw Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas crowned the winner, with the late Kirstie Alley placed as runner-up.

While an exact date for the show's return is yet to be revealed, speculation has been rife about who could be entering the iconic house.

We'll be sure to update you right here as soon as we know which famous faces will be making their way into the Celebrity Big Brother building.

But in the meantime, read on for more information about those who have been rumoured for the 2024 line-up.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured line-up

Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 71

Job: Music manager and TV personality

Instagram: N/A

Best known as a judge on The X Factor, as well as manager of Boyzone and Westlife, Louis Walsh has become one of the latest celebrities to be rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother.

A TV inside told The Sun: "The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they're considering. They don't just want big names in there - they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.

"Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house - someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn't afraid to say it."

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 41

Job: Media personality

Instagram: @beckyvardy

Rebekah Vardy was among the first celebrities who was rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother this year.

However, it has since been claimed her participation in the season is no longer going ahead.

As reported by The Mirror, show bosses "decided to explore other candidates" after claims of her signing up to the show were shared online.

Joey Essex

Joey Essex. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Quantus Gallery

Age: 33

Job: Television personality

Instagram: @joeyessex

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex has been rumoured for the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up, as per The Sun.

Essex rose to fame following his appearance on The Only Way Is Essex, and has gone on to appear in various reality programmes, including I'm a Celebrity, The Jump and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

A source told the publication: "Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV, and they think he would be TV gold on Celeb Big Brother - he's hilarious, very likeable and likely to become one of the favourites to win.

"Joey has done lots of reality shows in the past, from the jungle to Dancing on Ice and even Splash!, but he has never done Celebrity Big Brother.

"He was approached during the days when the show was on Channel 5, but it never quite lined up."

Gyles Brandreth

Gyles Brandreth. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hearst UK

Age: 75

Job: Broadcaster and former MP

Instagram: @gylesbrandreth

Former politician and Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth recently addressed whether he'd be headed into the iconic house.

He told This Morning hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson that he had been approached to take part on the show in the past, but had turned it down.

"Well, I have been asked. Yes, I have been asked, but I say no to these things," he said. However, he did not rule out entering the Big Brother house in the future.

ITV has not yet confirmed the casting for Celebrity Big Brother, with all the rumours around celebs pure speculation.

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024 on ITV.

