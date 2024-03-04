Best known for her time as host on This Morning in the late '90s and early 2000s, Britton is ready to show audiences her authentic self.

Want to know more about the TV star? Read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024 contestant Fern Britton.

Who is Fern Britton?

Fern Britton. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Good Housekeeping Live

Age: 66

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @fernbritton

Many viewers will remember Fern Britton from her time on This Morning in the early '90s. She worked alongside John Leslie and Phillip Schofield before leaving the show in 2009, after which she was replaced by Holly Willoughby.

Since then, Fern has featured on various programmes including Strictly Come Dancing, My Cornwall with Fern Britton and Britain's Best Places to Live 2023.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, a source told The Sun: "She wants to show the public a different side to her - unscripted and unapologetic. She has a lot of stories to tell and she won't hold back."

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live with AJ Odudu and Will Best on ITV2.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

