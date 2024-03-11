Kicking off the week with a bang, tonight's episode will see Sharon watching all the housemate's nominations from the comfort of her bedroom.

As each housemate makes their way to the Diary Room to deliver their two nominations, all eyes will be on Sharon to see whether there are any shock surprises. But that's not all.

As well as Sharon getting a window into everyone's nominations, Big Brother is also delivering the ultimate twist by allowing Sharon to save one person from the public vote.

But Big Brother is known to deliver a surprise, and if that wasn't enough, it will also be revealed that Sharon will have to choose another Housemate to replace her saved housemate and that newly selected housemate will face eviction.

Who will Sharon decide to pick to save and also, who will she select to face eviction? Over the past week, Sharon has often used friend Louis Walsh as a sounding board for her opinions about the others but left to her own devices, who will she decide on? We'll just have to wait and see.

On her arrival into the house, Sharon was given a secret mission to choose three contestants who should go up for eviction, settling on Zeze, Gary and David.

Gary Goldsmith became the first evictee from this year's show, known for being a businessman and uncle to Kate Middleton, with his inclusion in the show being scrutinised by Women's Aid.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

