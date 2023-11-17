The celebrity series will air on ITV1 and ITVX, rather than ITV2 as the current civilian series has been doing.

In a statement announcing the news, ITV said: "Celebrity Big Brother will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.

"Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the nation, go all the way to the finish line and be crowned the winner?"

With the exciting news confirmed, read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

A date for the series has not been confirmed, but we’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

In previous years, Celebrity Big Brother has aired in the earlier months of the year, but there is no confirmation ITV will follow suit.

Has the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast been announced?

No. The celebrities who will be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024 have not been confirmed, but there’s no doubt a number of famous faces will be hoping for a chance to be in the iconic Big Brother house.

Who will host Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Big Brother. ITV/Initial TV ITV/Initial TV

While it hasn’t been confirmed if AJ Odudu and Will Best will be fronting the celebrity series, it can be assumed they will return to their duties as hosts.

Will the live stream return for Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Yes! The iconic live stream, which allows viewers to see all the goings-on in the house beyond what is shown on TV, will be back.

ITV confirmed the live stream will return for the celebrity series.

It will air seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player.

As well as the live stream, Late & Live will also return, and will once again be the only place viewers can watch the evictees' first live interviews, alongside exclusive access into the Big Brother house.

