The iconic social experiment returned to TV screens in October, with a cast of 16 people from all walks of life hoping to win a huge £100,000 cash prize.

This season of Big Brother has seen a number of rule-breaks, a romance and, of course, a lot of arguments and drama.

While co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best kept the audience on their toes before announcing the winner, with contestants filing out one-by-one, leaving the final two in the Big Brother house.

It was then revealed that Jordan had won Big Brother 2023!

Alongside the bragging rights of being the new champion of Big Brother, Jordan also took home the £100,000 cash prize.

Olivia was named the runner-up of the series after spending six weeks in the house.

Henry took third place, while Yinrun came in fourth place, with Noky placing fifth.

Applications are now open for Big Brother 2024 contestants, while there will also be a series of Celebrity Big Brother airing on ITV1 in 2024.

