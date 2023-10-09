Yinrun has been given icon status by viewers, with memes of her entering the house filling up feeds across social media.

As Yinrun prepares to remain the Big Brother house for as long as possible, here's everything you need to know about her as she joins the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Yinrun?

Age: 25

Hometown: Shanghai

Job: Customer support agent

Yinrun is a customer support agent from Shanghai, China. After moving to the UK, she is ready to take on the challenge that is Big Brother.

She applied for the series because "it is such a fun game show" and is ready to take on another "adventure".

When asked what she was most looking forward to on Big Brother, Yinrun said: "I'm most excited about being surrounded by so many people from different walks of life. I don't think I will ever live in a house again with so many different kinds of people. I'm from China and I think it will help me be more immersed in British culture."

Yinrun has dreams to move to a farm and if she wins Big Brother, she will do just that.

"I will live on a farm and have some chickens, grow my organic vegetables and have a puppy to run around. And I’ll have eggs from the chicken, it will be so wholesome. This is my dream," she told ITV ahead of her entrance into the Big Brother house.

