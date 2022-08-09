Big Brother 2023: release date rumours, host and news for ITV2 reboot

The iconic reality show is facing another reboot from ITV, which announced during last week's Love Island final that the surveillance experiment would be back with a cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life".

Prepare to report to the diary room – Big Brother is returning to our screens next year !

While ITV is yet to confirm who'll be taking over hosting duties this time around, fans are divided between former presenter Davina McCall and Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan Clark – although the latter has revealed that he's yet to be asked but that it's "early days".

Meanwhile, Big Brother voice Marcus Bentley has spoken about the show's new channel ITV2, revealing that Channel 5 "didn't give a monkey's" about the franchise prior to its cancellation in 2018 and that ITV2 is the "perfect home".

With rumours of the live feed returning and a brand new house being built in the countryside, here's everything we know so far about Big Brother's return next year.

Big Brother release date rumours

Big Brother will be returning to our screens next year, with ITV2 announcing that the reality franchise will be airing from 2023.

While we don't yet officially know when Big Brother will begin airing next year, The Mirror has recently reported that filming will begin "in May".

The show has typically aired during the summer months, with the last seven seasons bar one airing in either May or June.

What will ITV2's Big Brother look like?

While we don't know a huge amount about the 2023 Big Brother, ITV has teased that the upcoming season will air over six weeks, with cameras following the contestants as they live in "the iconic Big Brother house" – which will be given its "own contemporary new look" for the show's reboot.

As for challenges, the housemates will face "clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions" while the public vote throughout the season and ultimately for their winner, who will receive a "life-changing cash prize".

It has also been reported that the Big Brother house is set to relocate from Elstree Studios to a new house on an airfield in the countryside.

While Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he didn't think the 24-hour live feed would return as it was too expensive to run previously, former producer Paul Osbourne told Politicalite recently that ITVX would host the 24-hour live feed in a bid to "boost revenue".

"That's a smart move. We've still got the live feed here in America," he told the website.

Who will host Big Brother?

Davina McCall during her Big Brother days. Channel 4

ITV2 has not yet confirmed the host of their Big Brother reboot, but fans have a few names in mind!

One of the top celebs in the running is Rylan Clark, who received 36.2 per cent of the vote in a RadioTimes.com poll about Big Brother's next presenter – and earlier this year he said he'd "be there in a heartbeat" if asked to host.

Meanwhile, fans are also gunning for the likes of original host Davina McCall and Channel 5 host Emma Willis, as well as Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson who both rose to fame after appearing on the reality show.

Big Brother cast

With the Big Brother reboot only just being announced, we don't yet know what the 2023 cast will look like – however, ITV2 has teased that it will feature a group of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life".

If you fancy auditioning for the show yourself, then you'll have to wait a while longer as applications are not yet open. But watch this space – we'll update this page when we know more!

Big Brother narrator

Marcus Bentley – the voice of Big Brother. Marcus Bentley

Since 2000, Big Brother has been narrated by broadcaster Marcus Bentley, whose Teeside accent has become an instantly recognisable staple of the show – however, ITV2 is yet to confirm his return for the reboot.

That being said, Bentley told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he's "quietly confident" he'll be asked back, adding: "It's very early days. I think it sounds like I am. I'm getting calls from [producers] and they're going to keep me updated. But they haven't chosen anything."

Big Brother will air on ITV2 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

