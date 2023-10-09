Discussions may heat up in the house, with Henry revealing he is a Tory who would love to go for lunch with Boris Johnson.

As Trish makes herself at home in the brand new Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Trish?

Age: 33

Hometown: Luton

Job: Mum

Feminist Trish is hoping to "humanise refugees and immigrants" while on Big Brother, especially in the current political climate.

During her VT, Trish claimed she "hates" the Tories and is not afraid of a debate if it came to one.

Speaking about why she chose to apply for the show, Trish said: "I always wanted to apply back in the day. My friends would always be like, 'I think you'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy!'

"When I saw it was coming back, I thought it was the universe telling me something - so I just went for it.

"Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans."

"We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing - no human is illegal," she added.

Trish is looking forward to the challenges in the show and hopes to give it her all while competing for the £100,000 cash prize.

Big Brother continues Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

