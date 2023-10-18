The public vote will open from 10:15pm tonight and viewers will get to vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the Big Brother house.

This Friday, the show's hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will reveal the housemate going home.

They'll follow behind Farida, 50, who became the first contestant to be evicted. The make-up artist, as well as NHS manager Kerry, had received the most votes.

So, which contestants are up for eviction this week? Here's everything you need to know.

Which Big Brother 2023 housemates face eviction this week? Nominations revealed

Week 2 - Zak and Henry

Big Brother stars Zak and Henry. Channel 4

With the most votes from their fellow housemates, Zak and Henry became latest set of contestants to be up for eviction.

Zak received five nominations – from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry.

Henry received four nominations – from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

During the nominations, Noky said: "It irritates me when you see someone taking and taking and taking but you don’t see them giving back.”

Week 1 - Kerry and Farida

Kerry and Farida were the first contestants up for eviction in Week 1.

Revealed exclusively live on air on Big Brother: Late & Live, co-host Will Best confirmed tonight that Kerry and Farida received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

As Olivia had won immunity by passing her secret mission earlier this week, housemates were prohibited from nominating her for eviction.

Farida was later evicted.

Big Brother airs on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

