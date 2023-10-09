One of the lucky housemates is Chanelle, a Dental Therapist from Llanelli, Wales.

Read on for all you need to know about Chanelle, one of the Big Brother 2023 housemates.

Who is Chanelle?

Age: 29

Hometown: Llanelli

Job: Dental Therapist

Chanelle only applied for Big Brother as a "joke" but it's something that she's ready to take on.

"I'm doing it for myself," she explained, adding: "For the experience and to make friends for life. Something that was a joke has now materialised into real life!"

She describes herself as "fun, bubbly and quite resilient," and is really interested in meeting people from all walks of life.

"I'm quite attentive and I love finding things out," Chanelle revealed.

As for what she's most likely to get nominated for, Chanelle admitted: "Probably just for being annoying. In Wales, we have this saying, 'I'll do it now in a minute'. So if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I'd be there like, 'I'll do it now in a minute', and it might be three hours later before I do it."

And what she'd do with the epic £100,000 in prize money? Chanelle wants to invest it in something big, while also paying of the "big CC" - her credit cards.

