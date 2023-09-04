In a season set to be like no other, here is everything you need to know about the cast of Married at First Sight UK 2023.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast

Arthur

Arthur from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Tennis coach

Location: London

Arthur is ready to find the love of his life. The tennis coach travels all over the world to coach the most successful players and is ready for a committed, loving relationship. Arthur has been dreaming of a fairy tale every since he was a young boy, and is hoping the experts can provide that for him.

Brad

Brad from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Model

Location: Grimsby

Grimsby-based model Brad is comfortable and secure in who he is and doesn't care what people think of him, as long as he is being his authentic self.

Brad has had success from a young age with his modelling career and he has ended up feeling overwhelmed with the party lifestyle, and so turned to spirituality.

"I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well," he told Channel 4 ahead of his appearance on the experiment.

Georges

Georges from Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Sports rehabilitator

Location: Surrey

After being single for the last four years, Georges describes himself as "weird and wonderful". He is outspoken and unafraid of ruffling feathers. The 30-year-old aspires to live a life of luxury, ideally with a like-minded partner by his side.

"I said to the experts that I will give 120 per cent. I trust them and I'm going to trust the process," he told Channel 4.

Luke

Luke from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Sales executive

Location: Clacton

Luke is a social butterfly who is always hitting his goals, except when it comes to finding a wife. The 30-year-old has had his fair share of rejection over the years and has struggled to meet a girl who is willing to be all in.

Describing his dating life as "a mess", Luke is sick of dating apps and is hoping the experts can help him find a down-to-earth woman who is going after the same end goal as him.

"I'm really open so I know I can make things work and build, I'm just hoping she has the same attitude," he told Channel 4.

Nathanial

Nathanial from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 36

Job: Events marketing manager

Location: Manchester

Nathanial exudes charisma and charm and is on the search for love with an open mind. Being an events marketing manager with a jet-set lifestyle, Nathanial is always on the move.

"I don't trust anyone but myself, but I hope they've done a good job - that's all I can say," he told Channel 4 ahead of his appearance on the experiment.

Paul

Paul from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 26

Job: Account manager

Location: Chesham

Paul has an extremely active lifestyle and is a keen footballer, boxer and gym-goer. The account manager is looking to meet someone with a similar outlook on life. After failing at conventional dating methods, Paul is determined to tackle this experiment head on in a bid to meet is soulmate.

"I hope the experts literally hand deliver my best friend and life partner," he told Channel 4.

Terence

Terence from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 40

Job: Youth worker/DJ

Location: Reading

Father-of-three Terence is the life and soul of the party with a heart of gold. His friends and family describe his personality as optimistic and vibrant.

After spending the last two years as a bachelor, he feels he is now ready to find love. He told Channel 4: "I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited. The only bit I'm worried about is whether she'll like me."

Thomas

Thomas from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Investment communications

Location: Wiltshire

Wiltshire-based Thomas is a traditional, animal-loving gent who is looking to find a soulmate who will accept him and his feline friends. After spending his teenage years living in Indonesia, Thomas has a passion for travel and adventure.

Thomas's love language is gift-giving - so wants to find someone who he can spoil and look after.

Ella

Ella from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Clinic consultant

Location: Weston-super-Mare

Clinic consultant Ella has a big heart and a big sense of humour and is looking forward to settling down with the right person one day. Ella lives with her nan, describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life. She told Channel 4 there is no one else in the world she is closer to.

"This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transition," she told Channel 4 ahead of her appearance on the series.

Jay

Jay from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Sales manager

Location: Lancashire

Jay has been single for a few months and is looking for the right person to settle down with. Ideally, Jay wants a cheeky chappy and someone who can make her laugh. The sales manager has a positive and happy-go-lucky personality and isn't afraid to take the mickey out of herself.

"Hopefully, they've found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason," Jay told Channel 4.

Laura

Laura from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Finance manager

Location: Hampshire

Laura loves the finer things in life, whether it be weekends out in Chelsea or the latest designer handbags. She describes herself as a "boss b***h" who knows what she does and doesn't want in life.

"I have my fingers firmly crossed for a positive outcome - I don't want another divorce," she told Channel 4.

Peggy

Peggy from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Technology risk partner

Location: Kent

Peggy is looking for someone who can be her lover and best friend at the same time. Over the years, she has picked up the nickname "Picky Peggy" because of how she is with men, but is now trusting the experts to fulfil her fairytale.

Porscha

Porscha from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 36

Job: Executive assistant

Location: London

Executive assistant Porscha is old-school when it comes to love and has traditional values. She is a loving single mum who has joined the experiment to find her alpha male.

"I'm trying not to think too much about the fact that I'm marrying a total stranger because I'll probably psych myself out," she told Channel 4 ahead of her appearance on the experiment.

Rosaline

Rosaline from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Florist

Location: Crewe

Rosaline is on a mission to meet her dream man, get married and have a happily ever after. After splitting up with her boyfriend six months ago, the florist is hoping to find her perfect match.

Shona

Shona from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Performing arts teacher

Location: Nottingham

Shona is a performing arts teacher who isn't afraid of speaking her mind. The 31-year-old has everything going for her, but is missing one thing - a husband. She is looking to break the cycle of whirlwind flings with the help of the experts.

"My happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try and grow together," she told Channel 4.

Tasha

Tasha from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Childcare assistant

Location: Leeds

Leeds-based childcare assistant Tasha is the life and soul of the party who has dreams of starting a family and is looking for someone who loves children as much as her.

Over the years, Tasha has dated men who have wanted to be with her just for her looks - and now she wants to find someone who can go deeper than the surface level.

"I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life - the Ant to my Dec," she told Channel 4.

