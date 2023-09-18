Are Married at First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

As usual, they'll say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar, and start their relationship from then on.

This season includes the show's first ever transgender bride: Ella, who praised Married at First Sight, saying that "Love Island would never" allow a trans person to take part.

One of the couples getting married this year is Laura and Arthur, who tied the knot on the first episode.

So who are Laura and Arthur? And are they still together?

Read on for everything we know so far about the couple.

Who is Laura?

Laura from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Finance manager

Location: Hampshire

Laura is a 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire.

She loves the finer things in life, whether it be weekends out in Chelsea or the latest designer handbags, and describes herself as a "boss b***h" who knows what she does and doesn't want in life.

This will be Laura's second time getting married. The 34-year-old ended her first marriage after realising in lockdown that the couple didn't like each other as much as they thought.

They'd only been married roughly 10 months, however had been together for four years.

"I have my fingers firmly crossed for a positive outcome - I don't want another divorce," she told Channel 4 ahead of her debut.

Who is Arthur?

Arthur from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Tennis coach

Location: London

Tennis coach Arthur, 34, is ready to find the love of his life. He travels all over the world to coach the most successful players, and is ready for a committed, loving relationship. Arthur has been dreaming of a fairy tale ever since he was a young boy, and is hoping the experts can provide that for him.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are Married at First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

The show was filmed previously, which means most of the couples will have already made their final decision.

However, it's not yet known if the couple are still together.

We do know that their wedding day wasn't the smoothest, though.

Ahead of the launch, Laura told RadioTimes.com and other press that she found her wedding day "triggering".

Speaking about her decision to come on the show after getting divorced, she said: "I kind of knew I was ready to date. I'd had an ex in between, so I knew that I was ready to open myself up again. But then obviously the wedding day is very, very, I don't want to use the word triggering, but it evoked an emotional response shall we say.

"My new husband looked like my ex, he was wearing the same suit, the same hair colour, it was very jarring. There was a moment where I thought, 'I'm going to have to run back the other way'."

Like the rest of the cast, Laura and Arthur will head off on their honeymoons and then get to test out their relationship in the real world. They'll get to decide whether they want to continue in their relationship during weekly commitment ceremonies and will meet regularly with the experts to work on their marriage.

As their Married at First Sight journey continues, we'll keep you updated right here on whether the couple are still together.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.