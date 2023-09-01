While Channel 4 is yet to confirm the exact date for this year's season premiere, we can make a guess based on its release in previous years, and you may not have to wait very long.

Read on for everything we know so far about Married at First Sight UK 2023, including the sex and relationship experts, latest news and the speculated release date.

Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling for Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

The release date for Married at First Sight UK 2023 has not been confirmed as of yet, but based on previous years it could be very soon.

Season 6 aired on E4 on Monday 30th August 2021, while season 7 aired on E4 on 29th August 2022. So it's possible we'll be hearing about the new episodes soon.

On Thursday 31st August, a teaser was posted on Instagram from the Married at First Sight page, confirming the series is "coming soon".

Back in May, Mel Schilling confirmed they were still filming the experiment and with the latest announcement, it seems they are done!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will happen in Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Expert Paul C Brunson previously confirmed some changes were made to the format, teasing this series will be the most "explosive" ever.

Speaking to The Sun, for the first time all three experts will visit the couples' apartments to offer relationship advice throughout the show.

"You'll see in this series we make visits to their apartments, myself, Charlene and Mel," Brunson told the publication.

"It has happened individually before - with that sex visit to Kwame and Kasia, but this will be the first series that you see all of us make independent visits to their apartments, and group visits to help them along.

"I think it's really good because you get a chance to get to see us do what each of us is an expert in."

What is Married at First Sight UK about?

Married at First Sight UK first hit screens in 2015, following participants from all over the UK who sign up to be "matched" with their ideal partner by a group of relationship experts.

The show sees the couples get "married" without ever having met each other until their wedding day, and follows them as they go through various challenges together.

Some of the challenges include living together, getting to meet each other's family and friends and making the decision of whether they want to stay together or leave the experiment each week.

Who is in the Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast?

No contestants for Married at First Sight UK 2023 have been revealed yet.

The show has however confirmed that this year's cast will be revealed on Tuesday 5th September – so it really isn't far away now.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 experts

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be returning to our screens alongside a brand new cast of couples.

Mel Schilling is one of Australia's most high-profile therapists, most notably for her role on Married at First Sight Australia. Mel has over 20 years of experience as a therapist, business consultant and leadership coach.

As for Paul C Brunson, he has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and describes himself as "the world's most influential matchmaker", and he even runs his own matchmaking agency.

Charlene Douglas joined the MAFS UK experts in 2021 and is a London-based sex therapist. She has previously appeared on E4's The Sex Clinic.

Past seasons of Married at First Sight UK are available to stream on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.