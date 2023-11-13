While their wedding started off incredibly awkwardly, the pair made it through every challenge they faced during the experiment, and have repeatedly chosen to stay during the commitment ceremonies.

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, Laura starts to seriously question her and Arthur's relationship, though, leaving viewers wondering if she will leave him at the altar or if this could be their happily ever after.

In the clip (above), Laura reminisces on her time with Arthur during the experiment, from the moment she met him on their wedding day.

"I came into this experiment hoping to open my heart up to love again. Walking up the aisle, I remember being so nervous, but when you turned around I saw your piercing blue eyes and felt instantly at ease," she told him as they both stood opposite each other.

"Coming into this, I didn't expected to meet someone as pure and carefree as you. You make me laugh every day, and I love the fun, less guarded side you bring out of me. It's safe to say when we're good, we're great."

Laura and Arthur on their wedding day. SI Johns/CPL/Channel 4

While Laura was singing Arthur's praises, she reflected on the not so great times of their marriage during the experiment.

She pointed out that during their time together, she found herself "struggling to see the real Arthur".

Laura explained: "At times, it feels like you haven't been honest with me or yourself. We've had to battle a lot of opinions and face lots of criticism from the group. I have to be honest and say I've been troubled by a nagging doubt.

"I felt I've carried our relationship forward on my own, and I've worried I've begun to lose myself in the process. I know you say I've brought the best out in you, but have you always brought the best out in me?"

While no one knows the fate of Laura and Arthur until their decision airs on TV, could this be the end for Laura and Arthur?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

