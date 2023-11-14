While they have faced many challenges, Ella and JJ have made it through every commitment ceremony and all the criticism thrown at them, but it seems it is all proving a little too much for Ella.

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, Ella questions her future with JJ, which will no doubt have viewers wondering if she will opt to stay with JJ or leave their relationship.

In the clip (above), Ella tells her friend: "My fear is that JJ is going to say that we're better off not as a couple, that's my fear."

During the experiment, Ella has struggled with her insecurities while with JJ, with the bride admitting she looked at JJ's ex-girlfriend's social media, which made her doubt herself. She even changed her appearance to "impress" JJ.

Ella and JJ. Simon Johns/Channel 4

As she goes to write her renewal vows, viewers can hear Ella say: "I think since being away from JJ I've had a few more doubts. I think because JJ has accepted me and he's everything I could ever want, I feel like I'm putting this pressure on myself to be this perfect girlfriend, but I feel like I'm having to compromise who I am.

"I love the idea of me and JJ, but I think in reality, it's not as perfect as I hoped or wanted it to be."

As she continues writing her vows, she admits that she needs to "take JJ out of this" and think about what is best for her.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm.

