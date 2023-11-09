While it seems the pair are back on track, fellow bride Peggy is shocked to see Ella with new hair in an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com.

In the clip (above), Ella and Peggy are catching up about Ella and JJ's final, before Peggy notices Ella's new look.

Speaking to Peggy, Ella says: "When I first met JJ I didn't think someone like him, that I fancy, would like me. It was all amazing, it was this fairytale and then I started to doubt myself. In my head I'm trying to do everything to impress him, for him to like me."

Ella was previously in a couple with Nathanial, however she found herself more attracted to JJ and developed feelings for him. As such, they both left their respective partners and re-entered the experiment together.

Ella and Peggy on Married at First Sight UK.

Peggy responds: "I just don't want you to change who you are to please somebody else. I'm not silly, JJ likes brunettes, that's why you've gone brunette.

"I didn't know you were going to walk in with brunette hair but I knew why you had done it."

Ella previously told the experts she had looked at photos of JJ's ex-girlfriend on Instagram, which made her feel as though she wasn't "pretty enough".

As the experts watch on at the dinner party, Mel Schilling tells the others: "I know she [Ella] really wants to make this work. All she ever wanted is for a guy to fall for her and to find her attractive and she has that. This is a dream come true for her. I just hope she doesn't try too hard."

With the final vows looming, will Ella and JJ stay together?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

