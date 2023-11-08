Most recently, viewers watched as Ros and Thomas left the show during the final commitment ceremony, as she couldn't see herself having children with him, leaving Thomas very heartbroken.

With the final dates and vows approaching, viewers are wondering when the season will be over.

Read on for everything you need to know about the final episodes, including when the reunion will take place.

When does Married at First Sight UK 2023 finish?

The 2023 season of Married at First Sight UK will officially end on Thursday 16th November.

The final vow renewal will air on Tuesday 14th November, with the final couples making their decisions. It will be followed by a two-part reunion.

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Jordan and Erica at a Married at First Sight UK commitment ceremony. Channel 4

It's a double bill this year, with the first part of the Married at First Sight UK 2023 reunion taking place on Wednesday 15th November at 9pm.

The episode will last 90 minutes, and will see the group reuniting for the first time since the experiment ended for a dinner party, where they will discover which marriages have flourished in the outside world.

The second and final part of the reunion will air a day later on Thursday 16th November at 9pm.

During this episode, the group will look back on their time in the experiment. While some have much to celebrate, others will address the downfall of their relationships.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

