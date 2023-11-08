But at the end of it, one pair had to go home, with YouTuber and actress Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong becoming the latest couple to be eliminated.

Despite finishing in third place on the leaderboard for Music Video Night, and just one point behind joint top spot holders, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, it wasn't enough to save Lele from the audience vote.

The results shocked the judges and Lele's partner Brandon.

"That one burns,” he told hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. “I definitely don’t think Lele should’ve gone home tonight. I think Lele was getting better, no dance experience coming in. She’s the best partner she could’ve been.”

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong. Getty Images

“I am so, so grateful for everything,” Pons said after being eliminated, adding: “Everybody here is the best.”

Her exit comes after Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater were eliminated in Week 6.

Before that, Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko were voted out of the show, while NFL star Adrian Peterson left in Week 4, Tyson Beckford was eliminated in Week 3, Jamie Lynn Spears became the second contestant to leave the show and Matt Walsh was the first celebrity to exit.

