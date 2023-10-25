The show had a difficult year to look back on as well, following the passing of former head judge Len Goodman. In honour of the late judge, a number of pros returned to the studio for a special dance to Henry Mancini’s Moon River, choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

Among the returning dancers were Karina Smirnoff, Mark Ballas, Kym Herjavec, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel and Maks Chmerkovskiy. Co-host Julianne Hough also participated, as well as brother and judge Derek Hough.

The routine ended with a voiceover of Goodman saying “all good things must come to an end", which left judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in tears, as well as many of the dancers.

And this year's show did come to an end for one pair, as Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko became the fifth couple to leave the competition.

Mira Sorvino. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

The duo danced a contemporary routine to Time After Time, paying tribute to the actor's lead role in iconic '90s film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Her 18-year-old daughter, Mattea Angel Backus, was also included.

While they did not have the lowest scores of the night, between the judge’s scores and audience votes, they were in the bottom three along with Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

“It’s been incredible, it’s been lots of things come true, and I’m very grateful,” Sorvino told host Julianne Hough after being eliminated.

Sorvino's exit follows NFL star Adrian Peterson, who left in Week 4. Before that, Tyson Beckford was eliminated in Week 3, while Jame Lynn Spears became the second contestant to leave the show, and Matt Walsh was the first celebrity to exit.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus in the US. You can sign up to Disney Plus here.

